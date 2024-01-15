The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) meet the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-8, 0-0 Southland) in a clash of Southland squads at 2:00 PM ET on Monday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 16.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Shon Robinson: 11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Josiah Hammons: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Elijah Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Morgan: 9.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Kalen Williams: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Tommie Lewis: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 199th 74.2 Points Scored 74.8 188th 251st 73.8 Points Allowed 77.9 321st 317th 33.2 Rebounds 36.2 205th 299th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.8 214th 37th 9.5 3pt Made 8.3 99th 42nd 16.6 Assists 12.8 234th 219th 12.2 Turnovers 14.5 341st

