Monday's Southland schedule includes the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-8, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Kalen Williams: 13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tommie Lewis: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

Sky Wicks: 15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Shon Robinson: 11.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Josiah Hammons: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Davis: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 200th 74.2 Points Scored 75.5 171st 250th 73.8 Points Allowed 77.6 319th 319th 33.2 Rebounds 36.2 203rd 299th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 36th 9.5 3pt Made 8.5 87th 42nd 16.6 Assists 13.2 210th 223rd 12.2 Turnovers 15.0 352nd

