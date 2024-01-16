Rice vs. Charlotte January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) play the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC squads at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Rice Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Travis Evee: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nik Graves: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Rice vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|210th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|67.5
|324th
|250th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|63.7
|31st
|147th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|32.1
|343rd
|162nd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|340th
|197th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.4
|277th
|127th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.4
|190th
|170th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.4
|26th
