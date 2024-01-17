Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) meeting the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Information

Houston Players to Watch

  • Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

