Houston vs. West Virginia January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) meeting the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 7:00 PM ET.
Houston vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Houston Players to Watch
- Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 8.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
