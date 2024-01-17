Spurs vs. Celtics January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (26-7) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and BSSW.
Spurs vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSW
Spurs Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (first in NBA).
- The Spurs are receiving 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.
- The Spurs are receiving 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Devin Vassell this year.
- The Spurs are getting 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.
- Tre Jones gets the Spurs 8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posts 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown averages 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 42.2% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 6.5 boards.
- Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.
Spurs vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Spurs
|120.8
|Points Avg.
|110.9
|110.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.8
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.4%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|34.2%
