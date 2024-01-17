The Boston Celtics (26-7) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and BSSW.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BOS, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Spurs Games

Spurs Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 3.1 blocked shots (first in NBA).

The Spurs are receiving 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.

The Spurs are receiving 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Devin Vassell this year.

The Spurs are getting 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.

Tre Jones gets the Spurs 8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while averaging 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posts 27 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the field and 42.2% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 6.5 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis averages 20.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Celtics Spurs 120.8 Points Avg. 110.9 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 48.2% Field Goal % 45.4% 37.4% Three Point % 34.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.