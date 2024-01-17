UTSA vs. Tulsa January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UTSA Players to Watch
- Christian Tucker: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlton Linguard: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Isaiah Wyatt: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Edmonds: 8.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Tulsa Players to Watch
- PJ Haggerty: 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cobe Williams: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Isaiah Barnes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyshawn Archie: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UTSA vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|129th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|78.5
|93rd
|75th
|66.1
|Points Allowed
|79.1
|338th
|125th
|37.9
|Rebounds
|40.2
|49th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.1
|50th
|195th
|7.4
|3pt Made
|9.7
|27th
|291st
|12.0
|Assists
|14.3
|124th
|320th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|120th
