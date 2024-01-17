The UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-3, 0-0 AAC), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UTSA vs. Tulsa Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlton Linguard: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Edmonds: 8.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulsa Players to Watch

PJ Haggerty: 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Cobe Williams: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jared Garcia: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Isaiah Barnes: 9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyshawn Archie: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 129th 77.2 Points Scored 78.5 93rd 75th 66.1 Points Allowed 79.1 338th 125th 37.9 Rebounds 40.2 49th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 11.1 50th 195th 7.4 3pt Made 9.7 27th 291st 12.0 Assists 14.3 124th 320th 13.8 Turnovers 11.1 120th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.