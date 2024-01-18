Thursday's Southland slate includes the Houston Christian Huskies (5-7) against the New Orleans Privateers (4-8) at 7:00 PM ET.

Houston Christian vs. New Orleans Game Information

Houston Christian Players to Watch

N'Denasija Collins: 13.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Kennedy Wilson: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Amy Cotton: 5.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Enya Maguire: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jo Oly: 3.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

New Orleans Players to Watch

Alexis Calderon: 9.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Justice Ross: 8.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

Jayla Kimbrough: 9.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brianna Ellis: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

