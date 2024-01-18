The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-6) meet a fellow Southland team, the Lamar Cardinals (7-4), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Montagne Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Lamar Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Dorian Norris: 6.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

Akasha Davis: 14 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

14 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Sabria Dean: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Jacei Denley: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK R'Mani Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooklyn Mitchell: 2.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

