UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (5-8) meet a fellow CUSA team, the Middle Tennessee Raiders (10-4), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP Players to Watch
- Erin Wilson: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jane Asinde: 15.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 7.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Delma Zita: 6.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 13.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.1 BLK
- Savannah Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ta'Mia Scott: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Courtney Whitson: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.