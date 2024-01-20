Incarnate Word vs. McNeese January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-9, 0-1 Southland) meet the McNeese Cowboys (12-2, 1-0 Southland) in a matchup of Southland squads at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Sky Wicks: 15.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shon Robinson: 11.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Josiah Hammons: 13.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Davis: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Morgan: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
McNeese Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 19.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 12.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Omar Cooper: 4.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javohn Garcia: 8.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Incarnate Word vs. McNeese Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word Rank
|Incarnate Word AVG
|McNeese AVG
|McNeese Rank
|187th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|80.2
|59th
|314th
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|59.7
|5th
|199th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|100th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|101st
|110th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|170th
|224th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.1
|141st
|356th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|8.4
|4th
