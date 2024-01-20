Saturday's AAC slate includes the Charlotte 49ers (7-7, 1-1 AAC) facing the North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 2-0 AAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Information

North Texas Players to Watch

Aaron Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Rubin Jones: 12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jason Edwards: 16.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robert Allen: 5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK C.J. Noland: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Nik Graves: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Texas vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank 321st 67.7 Points Scored 69.6 291st 30th 64.0 Points Allowed 58.9 3rd 340th 32.2 Rebounds 37.2 147th 328th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 108th 277th 6.4 3pt Made 8.5 90th 196th 13.3 Assists 10.6 339th 23rd 9.4 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

