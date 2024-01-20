The San Antonio Spurs (5-29), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Capital One Arena, go up against the Washington Wizards (6-29). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSSW

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.9% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Spurs are receiving 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this year.

The Spurs are receiving 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Devin Vassell this year.

The Spurs are getting 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.

Tre Jones is averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 22.6 points, 4.1 assists and 5.8 boards per game.

Tyus Jones averages 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Deni Avdija puts up 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Daniel Gafford averages 10.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 68.8% from the field (first in league).

Jordan Poole puts up 16.3 points, 2.4 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Spurs vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Spurs 115.1 Points Avg. 111.2 126.1 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 47.9% Field Goal % 45.5% 35.3% Three Point % 34.2%

