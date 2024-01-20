Saturday's Southland slate includes the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-6, 1-0 Southland) facing the Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch

Garry Clark: 10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Dayne Prim: 6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dian Wright-Forde: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Lance Amir-Paul: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marion Humphrey: 6.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nicholls State Players to Watch

Jamal West: 17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

17 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Diante Smith: 14.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Robert Brown III: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen White: 10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Byron Ireland: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-CC Rank Texas A&M-CC AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 136th 76.8 Points Scored 74.1 201st 87th 66.9 Points Allowed 77 313th 19th 41.6 Rebounds 36.4 185th 12th 12.4 Off. Rebounds 7.9 272nd 328th 5.6 3pt Made 8.6 80th 72nd 15.5 Assists 10.3 342nd 239th 12.3 Turnovers 12.1 214th

