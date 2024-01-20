The Texas A&M Aggies (9-5, 0-1 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the LSU Tigers (9-5, 1-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Wade Taylor IV: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Andersson Garcia: 5.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jace Carter: 6.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 12 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

  • Jordan Wright: 15 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Baker: 12.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalen Reed: 9.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Mike Williams III: 7.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M vs. LSU Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank
157th 76.1 Points Scored 74.5 190th
104th 67.9 Points Allowed 66.7 82nd
177th 36.5 Rebounds 42.9 9th
178th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 16.4 1st
214th 7.2 3pt Made 6.6 264th
275th 12.2 Assists 12.2 275th
310th 13.4 Turnovers 9.8 34th

