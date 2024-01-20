Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Alcorn State Braves (1-13, 0-1 SWAC) facing the Texas Southern Tigers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- PJ Henry: 13.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Cisse: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kolby Granger: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Jeremiah Kendall: 16.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Byron Joshua: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dekedran Thorn: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 11.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalen Hawkins: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison
|Alcorn State Rank
|Alcorn State AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|301st
|69.1
|Points Scored
|64.4
|348th
|363rd
|87.9
|Points Allowed
|76.7
|307th
|307th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|36.6
|174th
|227th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|108th
|351st
|4.7
|3pt Made
|6.8
|249th
|353rd
|9.8
|Assists
|11.5
|315th
|73rd
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.7
|171st
