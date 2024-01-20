UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-8, 1-2 WAC) facing the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 12.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Akili Vining: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dwayne Koroma: 4.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|121st
|77.4
|Points Scored
|72.5
|242nd
|309th
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|267th
|289th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|38.1
|111th
|271st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|39th
|313th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.7
|74th
|140th
|14.1
|Assists
|15.5
|72nd
|300th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|15
|352nd
