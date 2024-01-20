Saturday's CUSA slate includes the UTEP Miners (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Information

UTEP Players to Watch

  • Tae Hardy: 14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zid Powell: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Otis Frazier III: 10.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Calvin Solomon: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Corey Camper Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrone Marshall: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Brandon Newman: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Babacar Faye: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rodney Howard: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank
175th 75.1 Points Scored 79.7 69th
131st 69.3 Points Allowed 73.3 233rd
299th 33.7 Rebounds 41.9 18th
145th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 130th
339th 5.3 3pt Made 6.4 277th
167th 13.7 Assists 12.8 230th
323rd 13.8 Turnovers 13.1 292nd

