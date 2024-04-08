Currently, the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) have the 23rd-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

The Aggies will play on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET. In this game, Ohio State is favored by 1.5 points. Oddsmakers have set the over/under at 138.5.

Texas A&M NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 23rd Bet $100 to win $5000 Preseason +5000 22nd Bet $100 to win $5000

Texas A&M Team Stats

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 32.0 points per game with a +32 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.0 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and allows 46.0 per contest (17th in college basketball).

Texas A&M Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 1-0 Texas A&M has one win versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Texas A&M Players

Hayden Hefner leads the Aggies in scoring, putting up 19.0 points per game.

Henry Coleman III paces Texas A&M with 8.0 rebounds a game, and Wade Taylor IV leads the squad with 6.0 assists per outing.

Taylor makes 4.0 threes per game to lead the Aggies.

Texas A&M's blocks leader is Tyrece Radford, who collects 1.0 per game. Taylor leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals an outing.

