Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Wayland eSports presents donation to UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock

Wayland eSports
Wayland eSports(Wayland Baptist University eSports)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University’s eSports team on Tuesday presented a $1,255 check to UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock, the sum of donations collected during a 12-hour Extra Life gaming marathon.

Wayland eSports team members played from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 4-5, with a goal of raising $1,250, more than the $1,084 raised during a similar event the previous year. Players were pleased they blew past both the previous record and the team goal.

“We had students streaming a variety of games like Overwatch 2, League of Legends and Fortnite,” said Coach Duncan Sweeney. “On the main Wayland Twitch page — twitch.tv/wbuesports — we streamed Super Smash Bros, as well as side events like our mystery game tournament and Gartic Phone.”

Sweeney described the 12-hour event as “a win-win” for the team and the children who receive help at UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock.

“Events like this let students have fun after a long semester of practice and hard work, build teamwork and, most importantly, help kids in need,” Sweeney said. “I am incredibly proud of the students in our eSports program.”

Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. Donations fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services for children, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

The ALGS Championship Trophy on the main stage at the ALGS Year 3 Championship.
TSM wins the ALGS Championship with an astounding comeback
The ALGS Year 3 Championship will take place in Birmingham, England starting September 6th.
ALGS Year 3 Championship Bracket Stage begins, leading the way to Finals on Sunday
OpTic Gaming's pendant is given to players and longtime members of the organization.
OpTic Gaming are the HCS Fort Worth Major Champions
The ALGS Year 3 Championship will take place in Birmingham, England starting September 6th.
Teams competing next week in the ALGS Year 3 Championship and the Tournaments format

More Headlines

The HCS Fort Worth Major will take place on the first weekend of September.
HCS Fort Worth Major Starts this Weekend
OpTic Texas's roster for the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III season. Players from left to right...
What Call of Duty Modern Warfare III means for the CDL and Rostermania
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that...
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco
Halo Championship Series Global Invitational hosted by Spacestation Gaming. Taking place August...
Recap of the 2023 Salt Lake City HCS Global Invitational won by Spacestation Gaming
Halo Championship Series Global Invitational hosted by Spacestation Gaming. Taking place August...
HCS Global Invitational hosted by Spacestation Gaming Starts Today
The Mainstage of OpTic Texas hosted CDL Major III in Arlinton at Esports Stadium Arlington.
Where CDL Rostermania for the 2023-24 Season Currently Stands
The ALGS Year 3 Split 2 Playoffs are taking place in London this weekend.
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs results solidify the first thirty teams going to ALGS Year 3 Championship
The ALGS Year 3 Split 2 Playoffs are taking place in London this weekend.
ALGS Split 2 Playoffs have begun in London, and one team will be crowned ALGS Split 2 Champions Sunday
Mainstage at Esports Stadium Arlington prepped and ready for the HCS Arlington Major hosted by...
FaZe Clan win their First-Ever Halo Esports Championship at the 2023 HCS Arlington Major
Mainstage at Esports Stadium Arlington prepped and ready for the HCS Arlington Major hosted by...
The HCS Arlington Major hosted by OpTic Gaming starts today
The New York Subliners lifting the 2023 CDL Championship Trophy.
New York Subliners are the 2023 CDL Champs, and a look back at the season.
OpTic Texas stands on the CDL Mainstage. Team members from left to right are Daniel 'Ghosty'...
CDL Championship Weekend is finally here and is ready to astound Call of Duty fans
OpTic Texas starting four Daniel 'Ghosty' Rothe, Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas-Castro, Brandon...
Call of Duty League Major V hosted by Toronto ULTRA kicks off this Weekend
OpTic Texas stands on the CDL Mainstage.
Teams push to Qualify for the 2023 CDL World Championship as CDL Major V Qualifiers conclude this Weekend
OpTic Gaming enjoying the main stage at the 2022 ALGS Championship before the start of the...
2023 ALGS Split 2 Playoff teams officially set following the completion of Split 2 Regional Finals and Regular Season