Wayland eSports presents donation to UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Wayland Baptist University’s eSports team on Tuesday presented a $1,255 check to UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock, the sum of donations collected during a 12-hour Extra Life gaming marathon.

Wayland eSports team members played from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov. 4-5, with a goal of raising $1,250, more than the $1,084 raised during a similar event the previous year. Players were pleased they blew past both the previous record and the team goal.

“We had students streaming a variety of games like Overwatch 2, League of Legends and Fortnite,” said Coach Duncan Sweeney. “On the main Wayland Twitch page — twitch.tv/wbuesports — we streamed Super Smash Bros, as well as side events like our mystery game tournament and Gartic Phone.”

Sweeney described the 12-hour event as “a win-win” for the team and the children who receive help at UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock.

“Events like this let students have fun after a long semester of practice and hard work, build teamwork and, most importantly, help kids in need,” Sweeney said. “I am incredibly proud of the students in our eSports program.”

Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. Donations fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services for children, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.