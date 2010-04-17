Texas Tech welcomes new HSC President

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Thursday marks the beginning of a new chapter for Texas Tech.
That's how Chancellor Kent Hance welcomed the newest member of the Texas Tech family, introducing Dr. Tedd Mitchell as President of the Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Mitchell comes from Dallas where he has been the President and CEO of the Cooper Clinic. He also writes a weekly column called Health Smart, which is published in about 600 newspapers across the country.
Dr. Mitchell will begin his duties as President of the Health Sciences Center on May 17th.