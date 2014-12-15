New members appointed to UMC Board of Managers

Dr. Jones serves as president of Lubbock Christian University. He holds a BS, MS, and PhD from Oklahoma State University. He has served as a board member for the Lubbock Area United Way, Lubbock Electric Utility Board, Texas Independent College Fund and American Heart Association executive committee. Currently, he serves as a member of the March of Dimes revenue committee, board member of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, member of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, and board member of Spirit Ranch.