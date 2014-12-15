New members appointed to UMC Board of Managers

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Commissioners on Monday unanimously appointed Rhonda L. Brown and L. Ken Jones to two-year terms on the UMC Health System Board of Managers. The board is the governing body of UMC Health System with voting members appointed by the Commissioners' Court.
Ms. Brown is a licensed real estate agent, working with Keller Williams Realty. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Michigan. She currently serves as a member of the State Bar of Texas grievance committee. She is past co-president of the Texas Tech University Women's Garden Club and has served on the board of Prevent Blindness Lubbock and Pro Athletes outreach.
Dr. Jones serves as president of Lubbock Christian University. He holds a BS, MS, and PhD from Oklahoma State University. He has served as a board member for the Lubbock Area United Way, Lubbock Electric Utility Board, Texas Independent College Fund and American Heart Association executive committee. Currently, he serves as a member of the March of Dimes revenue committee, board member of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, member of the Independent Colleges and Universities of Texas, and board member of Spirit Ranch.
Commissioners also reappointed Marc McDougal to an additional two-year term and Noe Valles to an additional one-year term.
Mr. McDougal is president of McDougal Realtors. He is past president of the Lubbock Apartment Association, and has served on the boards of West Texas Home Builders Association and Lubbock Board of Realtors. He has been very involved in public service, serving on a variety of boards and as mayor of Lubbock from 2002-06.
Mr. Valles is an attorney with Glasheen, Valles and Inderman. He has previously served as chairman of the UMC Board of Managers. He is a graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law and received his undergraduate degree, with dual majors in Spanish and history, from Wayland Baptist University. Prior to completing law school, Mr. Valles taught school for several years in Plainview.
Copyright 2010 KCBD. All rights reserved.