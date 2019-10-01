Abner Euresti

Abner has more than 30 years of news gathering experience
Graduate: Lubbock High School
Graduate: Texas Tech University
As Managing Editor, Abner provides input in policy decisions and daily news coverage and he has the final approval of all news content. Abner has received a number of awards for excellence in education reporting, including statewide awards from: the Texas State Teachers Association, the Association of Texas Professional Educators and the Texas Parent Teacher Association. In addition, Abner has been recognized numerous times by the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Division for his work at NewsChannel 11.
Having lived in Lubbock his entire life Abner is in tune with the viewers of the South Plains. And his dedication to the community is further exemplified by his involvement with Children's Miracle Network. He, along with his best friend and co-anchor Karin McCay, serve as hosts for the annual CMN broadcast. Abner is also a member of the Libraries Board of Lubbock.
Abner is a strong advocate for education and spends much of his time speaking to schools, particularly events and activities that target at-risk students. For that, he received a State Board of Education Hero Award.
Abner and his wife Tara are the proud parents of twin daughters, Kiersten and Kelsie.
