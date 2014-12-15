ERCOT : Blackouts possible if power grid reaches limits

Some folks on the South Plains are at risk for power outages and rolling blackouts Friday. The hot weather has stretched the ERCOT Power Grid to its very limits. Lubbock is not on ERCOT, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

However, folks in Briscoe, Hall Childress, Floyd, Motley Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, King, Garza, Kent, Stonewall, Dawson, Kent, Stonewall, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry Counties are in ERCOT

ERCOT power was subject to a Stage 2 Emergency on Thursday, which could occur again Friday or if reaches a Stage 3 Emergency then rolling blackouts begin.

Most South Plains residents are in the Southwest Power Pool which is not the same electric grid as ERCOT.

