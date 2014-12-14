McCay and Olivier family welcome baby girl

With all the technology available today, it's not as common for new parents to wait until the delivery day to learn whether their baby is a boy or a girl. However, my daughter and son-in-law wanted to be surprised this time. So, that is what was revealed this afternoon when our special delivery finally arrived at University Medical Center. I decided to share the story of this arrival in a poem. So, I hope you'll watch the video. It will make more sense… since much of the text is spoken by people in this story.
Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Our best gift this season came today on December 9th.
-Karin McCay
Twas the season of Christmas… And all through UMC
No one was more anxious .. Than this crowd… and me.
We laid out both kinds of clothes to enjoy…
Not knowing if we'd get a girl or a boy…
Then after what seemed like a forever wait,
An angel in blue came to announce - "babies great!"
Big brother Retief said what we all wanted to…
"I want see baby" and Bill said - "you do?"
Not yet… said the clock… as more time ticked away…
"I'll let you know when ya'll can come in OK?"
Even the doctor came to say .. All is well…don't fret….
But…. "can we see the baby? - not quite yet"
Finally…. Daddy Daniel appeared with a grin…
"guess what you got a sister!" (ahhh…) and then…
Daniel snatched the big brother and off the two went…
No word on when we could see her… not a hint.
But soon the doors opened and we got to see
This sweet Christmas blessing for our family.
"Can't believe it's a girl. I just started balling"
-It's a girl-… that's what we were still texting and calling.
At 5 pounds, 15 ounces …this tiny surprise…
Has her great-grandma's name… but her mother's eyes.
So what does Retief think of this little headline?
In 2 year old fashion, he answers…. "that's mine."
Now the McCay - Olivier bunch is just right….
Leizyl Ruby is home… and to all a good night.
