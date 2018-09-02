Closed Captioning on KCBD NewsChannel 11

If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning:

Call: 806-761-4231 Ask For: Ricky Price – Chief Engineer/ Dan Jackson - General Manager Fax: 806-744-0449 Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com

If you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:

Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KCBD.

This can be done by U. S. Mail, email or fax.

Dan Jackson - V.P. & General Manager KCBD 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, Texas 79404 Fax: 806-744-0449 Email: danieljackson@kcbd.com