Closed Captioning on KCBD NewsChannel 11
Published: Sep. 2, 2018 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: Jan. 8, 2016 at 1:13 PM CST
If you have an immediate or general concern or question about closed captioning:
Call: 806-761-4231 Ask For: Ricky Price – Chief Engineer/ Dan Jackson - General Manager Fax: 806-744-0449 Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com
If you want to file a formal complaint about Closed Captioning:
Formal complaints must be submitted in writing directly to KCBD.
This can be done by U. S. Mail, email or fax.
Dan Jackson - V.P. & General Manager KCBD 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, Texas 79404 Fax: 806-744-0449 Email: danieljackson@kcbd.com