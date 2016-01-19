LP&L one step closer to joining ERCOT

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - LP&L is one step closer to becoming part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
The Electric Utility Board and Lubbock City Council held a joint meeting on Tuesday.
The two groups announced they have initiated the process to join ERCOT.
City Officials say this decision follows studies done on the utility company's current power contract with Excel energy.
That contract is set to expire in June of 2019.
LP&L says by joining ERCOT, the utility company would deliver affordable power, and stabilize prices for customers without having to spend nearly one billion dollars to build a new power generation plant.
It would also integrate Lubbock with the rest of Texas through the connection to the statewide electrical grid.
