Friends rally to help Lubbock man hit by flooding around South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Some areas got hit worse than others on Wednesday, when flooding shut down many parts of Lubbock.
The area around South Plains Mall was underwater for much of the afternoon.
Now the cleanup will begin, for the city, and for residents in this area.
Flood waters rushed all the way from the lake at Buster Long Park, through the back of the South Plains Mall parking lot, and across Slide Road.
But it didn't stop there...
The water continued to push through residential roads that back up to Slide Road.
One person who lives near the mall on 60th street, and came home to damage he was not expecting.
"Wave currents came in and broke our garage door hinge there. Pulled it right out," he said.
Flood waters were so powerful, they pushed in through the front, back and garage doors of his house.
"Coming through...we opened the door and water came flooding through the house through here and came straight through the kitchen. It came through the front door as well, all through the entry hall. Then we step down and our whole living room was covered all the way up to the step. The water line."
He says nearly seven inches of water filled the living room, and left over a foot of standing water in the backyard.
You can see the water line on the fence.
"Whole backyard was covered, it was like Buffalo Springs Lake out here."
Cleanup will continue through the week.
But tonight, the man and his fiance are grateful for family, friends and co-workers who helped them rip out the carpet and place sandbags around the doors to prevent any more damage.
"It was significant. I couldn't have asked for anything more. They just, drop of a hat they picked up, started telling people about it and were right there for me."
Unfortunately it wasn't just the living room carpet damaged, they'll also have to replace the carpet in the bedrooms.
Of course they are thankful that everyone is safe, and they have some family in town to stay with for tonight.
