Covenant offering mobile mammography screening to help fight breast cancer
By Karin McCay | September 14, 2018 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 12:58 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer, and if you live outside Lubbock, you don't have to drive over here to get screened.

Covenant Health will be sending its mobile mammography to all these town listed below.

Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, along with most insurance plans. And if you need financial assistance, they'll help you find it.

To make an appointment and to learn more about when and where you can get screened in these towns, just call (806) 725-7908.

Mobile Mammography Calendar provided by Covenant Health
