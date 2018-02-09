Council approves Coliseum vote, Guadalupe zoning, ERCOT terms, bullet-proof vests in Thursday session

At the conclusion of the Public Utility Commission (PUC) Open Hearing in January, the PUC commissioners asked all interested parties in the ERCOT and SPP system to continue working on an agreement that reasonably holds all ratepayers harmless related to this prospective move by LP&L. An agreement has been reached between LP&L and stakeholders in ERCOT and SPP. The LP&L Electric Utility Board and the Lubbock City Council voted unanimously this week to move forward with the agreement. The agreement will now be presented to the PUC at its meeting on February 15 where it is expected to deliberate on Lubbock's request for integration.