Public Utility Commission sets path for Lubbock’s entry into ERCOT system

LP&L submitted its application to integrate approximately 70 percent of its system into ERCOT on September 1, 2017, and last month, the PUCT conducted a Hearing on the Merits to deliberate on whether Lubbock's application was in the public interest of all Texas ratepayers. Part of the commissioners' discussion revolved around LP&L reaching an agreement with stakeholders in ERCOT and SPP related to the cost of Lubbock's integration. This past week, the Lubbock City Council and the LP&L Electric Utility Board voted unanimously to approve a stipulated agreement between LP&L and interested parties in ERCOT and SPP, and the agreement was then presented for PUCT review.