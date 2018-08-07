Lubbock woman found with nearly $11K in cash during traffic stop

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, TX (KCBD) - 25-year-old Gabriela Esquivel of Lubbock was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with money laundering. Officials say she was found with nearly $11,000 in cash during a traffic stop at Buffalo Springs Lake.
The police report says the Game Warden was on patrol at Buffalo Springs Lake, Sunday, May 6, 2018 around 5:30 p.m., when he saw a white GMC Yukon driving the wrong way through the exit by the fire station swim area.
The warden pulled the vehicle over and as he was approaching, his incident report says he could smell the strong odor of marijuana coming from the open driver's side window.
The Game Warden noticed an infant in the back seat of the vehicle.
The passenger in the vehicle asked if she could get out and tend to the fussing infant. She was allowed and she got out of the vehicle with a yellow bag in her hand.
A few minutes later, a Buffalo Springs Lake police officer arrived on the scene.
The Game Warden asked if he could see what was inside the yellow bag. The passenger seemed nervous but handed it over.
The Game Warden says inside was a clear glass jar with a green leafy substance inside. The substance was seized.
Esquivel gave consent for her vehicle to be searched.
While searching the vehicle, officers pushed a button on the dash underneath the navigation display, and the navigation display slid up, revealing a significant amount of money, mostly $20 bills, held together by rubber bands. There was $3,380 in cash found.
The Yukon was impounded and Esquivel was arrested. When she emptied her pockets, she had $1,570 in cash.
When her purse was searched, another $1,790 was found. Total, with other cash found, was nearly $11,000 in cash.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.