Finders Keepers Official Promotion Rules

Beginning 8/26/2019 at 12:00 am and ending 9/8/2019 at 11:59 pm, contestants may register for early clues by filling out the form at kcbd.com/finderskeepers or under Finders Keepers in the contest section at kcbd.com. An email containing each clue for the 5 days of the contest will be sent to all valid form submissions 15 minutes prior to the clue being posted on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page. In order for a person to receive the early clues, they must provide a valid and functioning email address on the registration form. Participants only need to sign up once in order to be eligible to receive the early clue. KCBD and Anderson Bros Jewelers are not responsible for any mis-typed or otherwise malfunctioning email addresses, or for a registrant not receiving the clue email due to spam settings, junk mail settings, or any other technical issues.