Levelland police identify pedestrian killed Thursday night

LEVELLAND TX (KCBD) - Police with the Levelland Police Department has identified 50-year-old Howard Earl Thomas as the man who was hit by a vehicle and died Thursday night.
Police report the incident happened after 7:30 p.m. Thursday close to the John Deere House and Walmart in the 600 block of East Highway 114.
Thomas was found unresponsive in a ditch and was taken to Levelland Covenant Center, where he died.
An investigation is currently ongoing but police are also asking for help gathering information about the night’s events. Those with information are asked to call Levelland PD at 806-894-6164.
