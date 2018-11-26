Venables on Texas Tech coaching job: ‘I’ve got a great job’

“Kirby and I, as everybody knows, were college teammates and fellow linebackers and are very, very good friends. I talk to Kirby a lot and I’ve talked to him recently, but that’s all I’ll say. But I’ve got a great job and I’ve got great loyalty and appreciation for the people who are responsible for me being here," Venable said. "The players, coach Swinney, Dan Radakovich, our administration, our fellow coaches. I would never compromise the integrity of my job for other opportunities ever. Ever. That’s not who I am. I’ve said many times that I’m very thankful and appreciative of what I have and very aware of what I have and I’ve never tried to leverage one situation for another, ever. I would never try to prostitute myself out. If I’m worthy of something then let the powers at be decide.”