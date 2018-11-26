Venables on Texas Tech coaching job: ‘I’ve got a great job’

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Even before Kliff Kingbury was officially let go as the Texas Tech Red Raiders football coach, there were rumors that Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables would be a leading candidate to take over in Lubbock.
Early Monday there were reports that Hocutt reached out to Venables about the Red Raiders Job. After all, Venables was a teammate and roommate with Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt when they played football at Kansas State.
This afternoon as he met with the media, Venables tried to silence the rumors.
“Kirby and I, as everybody knows, were college teammates and fellow linebackers and are very, very good friends. I talk to Kirby a lot and I’ve talked to him recently, but that’s all I’ll say. But I’ve got a great job and I’ve got great loyalty and appreciation for the people who are responsible for me being here," Venable said. "The players, coach Swinney, Dan Radakovich, our administration, our fellow coaches. I would never compromise the integrity of my job for other opportunities ever. Ever. That’s not who I am. I’ve said many times that I’m very thankful and appreciative of what I have and very aware of what I have and I’ve never tried to leverage one situation for another, ever. I would never try to prostitute myself out. If I’m worthy of something then let the powers at be decide.”
Venables added his son is at Clemson and he certainly doesn’t want to disrupt his dreams.
“Just so people understand in where I’m at right now, my son, Jake, is here (at Clemson as a freshman linebacker). He’s chasing a dream. I sold that dream to him. My responsibility as a dad is to support him for as long as he wants to chase his dreams. Who am I to be a hypocrite, regardless of what opportunities are out there? That’s how I look at it.”
