Family sues 3 Lubbock restaurants after alleged drunk driver crashes into home

A Lubbock family devastated by the actions of an accused drunk driver is now suing three establishments who allegedly sold him alcohol.

Police say 31-year-old Michael McKay was driving drunk when he crashed through the front of the Reyna family home, around 11 p.m. on June 17, 2015.

Michael and Celeste Reyna were sleeping in their bed beside their oldest son. Their youngest son was in his crib in the corner when a truck rammed through their wall at 93rd Street and University Avenue.

Michael and Celeste Reyna both suffered serious injuries. Michael is now paralyzed from the waist down.

McKay was arrested and charged with intoxication assault.

Now the Reyna family, along with the Castro family who own their home, have filed a million-dollar lawsuit, claiming that Ruby Tequila's, Blue Mesa and Chimy's Cerveceria served alcohol to Michael McKay who was alleged to be, "obviously intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others."

Separate civil and criminal charges are still pending against Michael McKay.

KCBD is working to get statements from businesses named in the suit, and will update this story as we learn more.

