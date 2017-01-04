First Alert Weather Day: Arctic air will bring snow to the region

Don't let the sun and temps in the 40s fool you. By Thursday morning winds will increase from the north at 15-20 mph and colder arctic air will return to the region. That cold air will continue to build in and by Friday morning it will be in the teens and highs will only make it to the low 20s.

Combined with the much colder air is an approaching upper-level disturbance that will bring snow to the region. That's why we've designated Friday as a First Alert Weather Day.

Snow accumulations will vary from near 1" in Lubbock to from 2"-3" in the northern south plains region from Muleshoe east to Tulia and into the panhandle. Travel problems will develop in the northern south plains by early Friday and continue through Saturday morning. Lubbock may also see slick spots Friday morning and during the day and into early Saturday also, but not as bad as the northern regions.

Snowfall amounts could vary depending on the track of the storm system. However, it will be very cold with low wind chills beginning Thursday and lasting into Saturday.

