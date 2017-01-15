Weekend hit and run turns deadly

KCBD has learned the man who was hit by an SUV yesterday while watching a street fight has died from his injuries.

Lubbock police identified the victim as 29 year old Christopher Garcia.

He was hit just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of 57th St. and Vicksburg Ave.

LPD tells us two juveniles were fighting in the street, with a crowd watching the fight. Garcia was apparently among the crowd.

Sunday morning, Lubbock Police arrested 39 year old Raul Elizondo this morning for failure to stop and render aid.

The suspect vehicle was found shortly after the accident at the Family Dollar at 4426 34th Street. The suspect was not arrested until today.

