All Saints accepting applications to award tuition scholarships

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX -

All Saints Episcopal School is offering scholarship opportunities for enrollment in All Saints High School for students entering grades 9-12.

The Merit Based Tuition Financial Awards will award one student 100 percent tuition for four years.

All finalists will receive 50 percent tuition for four years. 

The students must remain in good standing and maintain a minimum 3.00 unweighted GPA. 

The recipients will be selected by an independent review committee. 

Applications much be received at All Saints no later than February 15th at 4 p.m.

All Saints was recently names the most outstanding 1-A private school in Texas.

The school received the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools' highest honor, the coveted Henderson Championship Cup trophy for the 2015-2016 school year. 

All Saints surpassed 68 other 1-A TAPPS high schools to earn the title.

Click here to download an application.

Click here to learn more about All Saints Episcopal School.

