Man charged with manslaughter after deadly hit and run

A man originally charged with failure to stop and render aid has now been charged with manslaughter.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, a man was hit by an SUV while watching a street fight. Christopher Garcia, 29, was hit just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 57th Street and Vicksburg Ave.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say two juveniles were fighting in the street, with a crowd watching the fight.

According to the police report, Elizondo knew about the fight and drove an SUV down the street at a high rate of speed. The crowd watching the fight scattered so they wouldn't be hit by the SUV, except for Garcia.

Garcia was hit and, according to the police report, he flew through the air and when he landed, he was run over by the SUV.

The report says Elizondo briefly stopped after the crash but then drove off. He told police he was there to pick up his two juvenile children, but after the crash, he left the scene without picking them up, according to the report.

Elizondo's vehicle was found shortly after the crash at the Family Dollar at 4426 34th Street.

Raul Elizondo, 39, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Garcia died from his injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

During the investigation, officers learned Elizondo's license was suspended due to surcharges involving intoxication and no insurance.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

The two juveniles involved in the fight have been cited for disorderly conduct.

