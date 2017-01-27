Warmer weekend coming after cold morning

Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.
