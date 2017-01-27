Warmer weekend coming after cold morning

The weekend will feature a slow warming trend with dry air, sunshine and no major storm systems in the region.

A cold front will bring gusty northwest winds back to the south plains on Saturday but the daytime highs will be warmer than on Friday. However, winds will average 15-25 mph through the day and remain out of the northwest on Sunday. The wind speeds on Sunday will decrease to 10-20 mph.

Saturday afternoon highs should return to the low to mid 50s for all of the south plains with Lubbock at 52 degrees. Overnight lows moving into Sunday will still be cold, mid 20s in Lubbock, the afternoon temperatures for Lubbock will approach the 60 degree mark.

It will be a sunny weekend with a few clouds, no rain and only the gusty winds on Saturday to be an issue.

The weekend warming trend will extend into next week with mid to upper 60s from Monday through Wednesday.

Even with the last few days of January sunny and dry the month will still be well above normal with slightly over 2 inches of rain/sleet/snow compared to the normal of just over 1/2" of precipitation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.