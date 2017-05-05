Police need help in finding suspect involved in deadly hit and run

Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the hit and run death of 24-year-old Alejandro Hernandez.

On March 24th at approximately 10:30 p.m., Hernandez was walking in the 500 block of Slide Road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid to Hernandez.

Hernandez was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Very few tips have come in about the identity of the driver, however, based on evidence found at the scene, Accident Investigators believe the vehicle was possibly a 2011 – 2014 Dodge Durango or Dakota or a 2011 – 2014 Jeep, non-Wrangler models. The vehicle would have had damage to the chrome driver’s side mirror cover and the driver’s side headlight.

Other vehicle make and models could share this specific type of side view mirror. Any and all vehicles with this type of mirror cover would be considered if they were known to be damaged around the date of this incident.

It is possible the driver had the damage repaired after the accident.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Line at (806)741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous, and tips leading to the identification of the suspect may be eligible for a reward.

