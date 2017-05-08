Registration now open for Lubbock Moonlight Musicals' summer camps

Registration is now open for Lubbock Moonlight Musicals' summer camps.

The first session is for children ages 5 to 11.

The dates for this session are June 12-15, July 17-20, and August 7-10.

The price is $85 per student.

Students participating int he camps for ages 5-11 are encouraged to bring a small snack each day.

There are two sessions for children ages 12-17 that run June 19-22 and July 24-27.

The price is $85 per student.

These students are encouraged to bring a notebook that can function as a journal, sketchbook or place for keeping notes.

These camps will be at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater at 413 east Broadway in Lubbock.

Click here for more information, including a registration form.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.