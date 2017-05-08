Registration now open for Lubbock Moonlight Musicals' summer camps

The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Storm coverage will increase late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday as a strong low pressure system affects our area.
