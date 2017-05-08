2 adults, 4 children displaced by structure fire in 2100 block of 20th Street

Two adults and four children have been displaced by a Monday evening house fire in the 2100 block of 20th Street.

There were also three dogs in the house. One dog got burns on its back and has been taken to a vet.

Battalion Chief Glass says the detached garage and the back of the house both caught fire. He says the fire came up with back of the house and got into the eaves and overhang.

The Red Cross is on scene to help the family.

