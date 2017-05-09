Groundbreaking on 'New Legacy Home for Women' - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Groundbreaking on 'New Legacy Home for Women'

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Dream Center broke ground on the 'New Legacy Home for Women' Tuesday morning. 

The home at 30th Street and Avenue J will have 24 beds and host women and children. 

They will be able to live there for 15 months, during which time they'll build support groups, learn financial skills, and be able to rebuild their lives. The executive director says she believes the home sits on holy ground. 

"I just feel like it's the ground that God set aside for what he's doing with the 'New Legacy Home' and the Lubbock Dream Center, that all this time this land was waiting for that to happen," said executive director Shanna Hargraves.

Congressman Jodey Arrington also spoke at the event this morning, saying this will offer a place of redemption for people in Lubbock. 

"Today was an example of what this country needs, and to me it's an example of what made this country great. It's people in their respective communities serving their respective citizens and loving their neighbors and taking care of the least of these," said Congressman Arrington. 

Hargrave says she hopes by this time next year they'll have residents in the home. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

