Speed limit reduced on Marsha Sharp Freeway

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officials have lowered the speed limit on the Marsha Sharp Freeway from 65 miles per hour to 55 miles per hour within work zones. The section of MSF not under construction between West Loop 289 and Milwaukee Avenue will also be lowered to 55 miles per hour so that the driving public experiences a consistent speed limit.

This change will unify the speed limit already in place within various construction zones along the freeway.

Updated signage will be installed on Thursday, May 11th. 

