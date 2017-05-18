Lubbock businessman accused of conspiring to bribe county judge

The Lubbock man accused of conspiring with State Senator Carlos Uresti to bribe an Odessa-area county judge appeared in Federal Court in San Antonio on Thursday morning.

Vernon Farthing III was led in to the back of the courthouse in shackles before his 11 a.m. hearing on bribery and money laundering charges.

Farthing told the judge he had anxiety over the charges against him.

He spoke briefly with members of the media as he walked out of the front of courthouse with his wife and legal team.

"I've always conducted myself with the utmost integrity in my business. I look forward to being vindicated in a court of law," Farthing said.

Farthing was released on a $50,000 appearance bond. He will be officially arraigned later this month.

