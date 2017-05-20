Young Entrepreneurs showcase businesses at South Plains Mall

Out at the South Plains Mall, there were 11 businesses that started up today by some young and eager entrepreneurs.

For 11-area kids today was opening day, after 30 weeks of preparation.

“It is a very special day, we have gone through our 30 weeks of class. For our very first, young entrepreneur’s academy with the Lubbock chamber of commerce,” Amy Marquez, Program Adviser, said. “We are celebrating by holding a trade show, kids are out here. Either selling their goods, or showing what they have to offer to the community.”

Students businesses ranged from making Filipino treats, to creating bracelets and using 3-D printers to make cell phone cases. These young entrepreneurs had it all, after receiving the skills they need from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy.

“I learned, you are never too young to start your own business,” Areyah Fitch, co-owner of Shirts for Cleft, said.

Every one of the entrepreneurs said they would do the 30-week program all over again. But, they have a message to next year’s young entrepreneurs.

“You can do it, it doesn’t matter your age,” Chris Vasquez said.

“It’s going to be a long road, but it pays off in the end,” Fitch said in response.

