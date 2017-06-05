Amarillo agribusiness owner killed in Castro Co. helicopter crash

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.
Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.
The Castro County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Highway Patrol are investigating a helicopter crash that happened between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning that killed one person.
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.
