Amarillo agribusiness owner killed in Castro Co. helicopter cras - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Amarillo agribusiness owner killed in Castro Co. helicopter crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
DIMMIT,TX -

The Castro County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Highway Patrol are investigating a helicopter crash that happened between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, the Castro Co. Sheriff's office received a call just after 8 a.m. from the Parmer County Sheriff's office about a possible helicopter crash in Castro County. 

When emergency responders arrived, the crash was found in the southwestern area of Castro County, in a wheat field, about a half mile south of the 200 block of County Road 623.

The pilot of the helicopter, 68-year-old Donald Lee Oppliger of Amarillo, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Parmer Co. Sheriff Randy Geries said Oppliger was the only person in the plane and his son reported him missing. One of Oppliger's employees found the crash site not long after a search began.

An autopsy has been ordered and there is no word on what caused the crash.

The investigation into the crash is also being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Bureau.   

According to the company's website, the Oppliger Companies started with a feedlot outside of Farwell and has grown to include six large-scale feedlots, more than 55,000 acres of irrigated farmland, a dairy and thousands of acres of ranch land. The Farwell feedlot started with 15,000 head of cattle, then acquired 35,000 head feedlot near Clovis. The company expanded to Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • 2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

    2 London Bridge attackers named as pre-election heat rises

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:01:44 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:01:44 GMT

    Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

    Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

  • Trump criticizes London's mayor, again

    Trump criticizes London's mayor, again

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:01:36 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:01:36 GMT

    In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

    In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

  • Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

    Bill Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:01:16 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 2:01 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:01:16 GMT

    Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

    Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

    •   
Powered by Frankly