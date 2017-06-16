Lubbock Police looking for A-1 Business Supply burglary suspect

The Lubbock Police Department needs the public's help in locating multiple people who robbed the A-1 Building Supply store on June 13.

In a video released by LPD a suspect is seen entering the store, located at 3601 Globe Ave, and stealing supplies off of the racks. The suspect in the video appears to be a black or Hispanic male who entered the store after 10 p.m.

The police report, however, states there were three suspects involved in the crime.

After the burglary the suspects are then seen driving off in what appears to be a white or light silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to call at (807)741-1000.

For those interesting the video can be seen on the LPD Facebook page.

