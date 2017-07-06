Boy in critical condition after nearly drowning in Clovis, NM

A Clovis, New Mexico, 12-year-old is in critical condition after he was found face-down in a pond on Tuesday.

New Mexico responders were called to 1201 N. Sycamore St, Hillcrest Park, in reference to a near-drowning. They found the boy submerged underwater in the park's pond.

Clovis police officers and fire department personnel jumped in the pond to save the boy and were able to recover him.

He was then transported to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis. They were able to stabilize him and was transferred to Lubbock, where he remains in critical condition.

